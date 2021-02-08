NC A&T University becomes vaccination site with goal to get vaccine to campus community, nearby communities of color

GREENSBORO, N.C.– After vigorous testing before students returned to campus and throughout the semester, North Carolina A&T is taking another step forward in the fight against COVID-19, announcing it’s opening up as a vaccination site starting Thursday.

While the A&T community is first priority for campus leaders, the larger goal is to vaccinate neighboring communities of color.

Being an HBCU, university and health leaders said they understand the discrepancies people of color have faced before the American healthcare system, but they also understand getting this vaccine can be the difference in saving lives in the Black community.

“There are multiple reasons that ethnic minority groups are afraid to trust the first thing that rolls out of the medical system. The vaccine being one of these,” said Medical Director at the NC A&T Student Health Center Dr. Robert Doolittle.

A&T is one of 15 college campuses across the state housing the vaccines. Now, they are volunteering as a vaccination site.

“We chose a comfortable number of doses so that we should be able to easily administer over the period of 10 o’clock (a.m..) and 5 o’clock (p.m.),” Dr. Doolittle explained.

Starting Thursday, A&T community members ranging from teachers, staff and students over 65-years-old, all the way to health care workers, will be vaccinated at the school’s alumni event center.

In partnership with Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health, the goal is to eventually get it to the general public.

“We also knew that it’s difficult to get the vaccines and other preventive health efforts into the community in southeast Greensboro where there is a lack of medical care, a lack of medical offices, things like that,” Dr. Doolittle said.

For some students, this step by their university is encouraging.

“I’ll end up getting the shot because nine out of 10, it’s going to die down like the flu,” said sophomore Gerogienna Lockhart.

While freshman Jevonte Harding said it’s going to take a lot more convincing for him to take his shot, he thinks the university’s role can impact decisions for others.

“It’s more so the African Americans who are more skeptical about the vaccinations, so maybe putting it at an HBCU…might change the way people view it,” he said.

Although Dr. Doolittle admits the healthcare system has a long way to go to patch up the wrongs done to people of color, he and his team are hoping the trust built over the years with the nearby community is strong enough to convince people to take their free shot.

“It is true that ethnic minorities seem to have the most severe outcomes from COVID-19, so they have the most to benefit from the vaccines,” Dr. Doolittle said. “The vaccines don’t necessarily keep you from getting the virus, but they keep you from going to the ICU.”

While the first 200 appointment slots filled quickly, the university is expecting a shipment of 350 vaccinations next Thursday, so that all community members who qualify can get vaccinated.

Dr. Doolittle said he and his team at of the student health center aren’t biting off more than they can chew.

Because they’ve seen how other sites have handled administering the vaccine, they’ve seen what works and what doesn’t.

While people have been lining up in the cold for hours to get their vaccines at other locations in the Triad, Dr. Doolittle said this one will be different.

He said these first doses will serve as a trial run of how many vaccines this location can handle at a time and how they will proceed once shots are available to the general public.

“We anticipate being able to give a set number of shots every 15 minutes, and we schedule these people in advance in a way that allows them to come into a large area, to sit and wait and then be brought into the appointment line one at a time when their appointment is ready,” he said. “So no one will be waiting outside in the cold.”