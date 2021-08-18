NC A&T to cover cost of weekly testing for unvaccinated staff, students

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NCA&T’s Chancellor held a news conference today to discuss their COVID-19 response for the fall semester.

Chancellor Harold L Martin says that the school will pay for the weekly testing for unvaccinated staff and students.

He said that 65% of staff and 40% of students are vaccinated right now, and they expect to do a high level of testing.

Hailey residence hall has been set aside to accommodate on-campus students who test positive, and they have around 10 positive cases at the moment. The residence hall can accommodate about 200 people and 7 of the 10 positive cases are staying there at the moment.

If clusters or outbreaks happen, the chancellor says they will do their best to reduce the spread and pivot to online learning as needed.