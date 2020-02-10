NC A&T State uses campus alerts to keep students safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students put on alert after a reported robbery near the North Carolina A&T State University campus.

The crime happened early Sunday morning on West Market Street.

The location is about a mile away from N.C. A&T, which prompted the Aggie Alert warning students to be careful and on the lookout for the suspects.

Emergencies, life-threatening situations and bad weather; all of those things have kept students’ phones buzzing the last few days.

“I feel pretty safe on campus even though stuff happens," said sophomore Jordan Whitaker.

Each situation prompted an “Aggie Alert.”

It’s a campus system in place to alert students, families and faculty of emergencies.

The latest one came Sunday morning after a report of a robbery outside the Luxe Lounge in the 700 block of West Market Street.

Police tell FOX8 two men ran off after the reported crime. At least one of them had a gun.

Despite the recent spike in alerts, students we spoke with tell me they feel secure on campus.

“It doesn’t really scare me or anything because I know we have police on campus like there goes a police car so I know that they’re always patrolling the area," Whitaker explained.

“ Also it’s gated so at nighttime people can’t just ride up in here or ride by so that makes me feel safe,” said Daniel Hastie, a freshman at A&T.

They also feel they get good information from campus police so they are not the next victim.

“They’ll tell us to not go to this certain part of a street or to leave the area or stay out of an area for a certain amount of time," Whitaker said.

“So it makes me feel a little bit safer just to know what’s going on," Hastie said.

FOX8 reached out to Greensboro police and campus police to find out if any students were victims in the robbery. That information is not yet available.