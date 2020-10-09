NC A&T State University reports cluster after 8 students test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is reporting its first COVID-19 cluster.

In an email sent to students and employees Thursday night, the university said eight students in the Pride Hall residence hall had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Five or more cases is considered a cluster.

A&T is now testing other students to see if they have also been infected.

Students who test positive are being moved into a separate residence hall just for quarantined students or they can go back home to quarantine.

