NC A&T State University partners with Cone Health to help the Triad access healthcare

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a partnership aimed to build healthier communities in the Piedmont Triad. Nursing students at North Carolina A&T State University are teaming up with Cone Health and faith-based leaders. Their goal is to create equal access to affordable healthcare and resources.

Nursing Senior Jazmyn Scott is helping with the partnership.

“People may not even know if they’re sick or if they know they’re sick and can’t do anything about it,” she said.

She’ll help educate and provide health resources to people across Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham County over the next year. Scott is worried about the rural, underserved and homeless population especially with the rising COVID-19 cases.

“Talk to people and get their real feelings and how they’re maybe confused on what they need help with,” Scott explained.

Armed with a health equity tool kit, she and other nursing students will help educate people and prevent medical emergencies with life-saving information. A $50,000 grant from AARP and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation will boost their outreach efforts. Experts from Cone Health will help train the students.

“How to properly provide care for themselves and where to go if they need care,” she said.

Congregational nurses and local pastors will step in to connect those in need.

“It allows the communities to kind of decide on how best to solve it’s own problems,” said New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Reverend William Wright.

From organizing classes to health fairs and even drive-thru testing.

“I think that all that has to do with our overall health, our mental health, our emotional health, all that is included,” Wright explained.

Most of the grant money will go towards technology to help teach health lessons.

“We’re going to educate you, we’re going to let you know where you are and try to help you where you are,” Scott added.

