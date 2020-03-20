NC A&T State postpones graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC A&T State officials released a statement Friday saying graduation ceremonies for the spring semester have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The full statement is provided below:

“Students, Faculty, Parents and Staff: The president of the UNC System shared with the Board of Governors this morning that all commencements across the system this spring will be disrupted. Accordingly, North Carolina A&T commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 have now been postponed.Commencement will be rescheduled for a date later this summer. The date has not yet been confirmed. We look forward to celebrating our graduates’ achievements with them, their parents, family members and friends. As soon as details are complete regarding the new date, the university will communicate that information to all. We thank you for your continued patience in this difficult period. We will get through these challenges together as we always do at North Carolina A&T.”