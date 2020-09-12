NC A&T receives $1 million grant to help minority students find jobs after graduation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T students will have a leg up as they enter the workforce after the university received a $1 million grant from Bank of America.

The university made the announcement on Sept. 9, and explained the grant was to be used to promote equality in the job market. This is an initiative being done by Bank of America, which intends to donate millions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

While a date for when the work partnership program will go into effect, NC A&T representatives explained the university will use the grant to partner with large and local companies.

Through this, they will promote their graduating Black and Latino/Hispanic seniors to the company that best fits their career choice.

Students, like senior Ameer Robertson, said this gives them more hope to secure employment after May graduation.

“Having something like this will help us feel able to not think about, ‘Oh, they also have met their status quo of – there’s already one black person there, they don’t need another.’”

