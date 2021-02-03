NC A&T police searching for man who may be involved in several break-ins

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University campus police is urging students to be cautious after several break-ins at off-campus apartments the school owns.

Campus police tell FOX8 there were several crimes over the holidays; the most recent occurred this past weekend.

FOX8 spoke to a college junior who tells us he was at home on winter break when he got a call from his roommate sharing someone kicked the doors of their apartment in and went through their belongings.

“There has been some crazy activity around here,” said Evan Barney, a junior at N.C. A&T.

It’s what prompted university police to release a picture of a man believed to be tied to break-ins like the one at the Sebastian Place apartments where Barney lives.

“My room was locked. Everything was locked,” Barney said.

Barney told FOX8 some of his roommate’s shoes were taken from the apartment but their feeling of security has been robbed.

“That was my biggest thing. What is the school going to do?” Barney said.

“We recognize that crime is increasing not just in Greensboro but across the country so we want to make sure that we are as hard of a target as possible,” said Lt. Bobby Cuthbertson, with N.C. A&T campus police.

Cuthbertson explained his team and university leaders are constantly making upgrades on campus to deter crime – L.E.D. lights, new sidewalks and strategic landscaping are some improvements over the last two years.

“We want to make sure that we have one of the safest campuses around,” Cuthbertson said.

Including off-campus at Cunningham and Booker where the break-ins have taken place.

Cuthbertson wants students to be vigilant, lock cars, windows and doors. If they see something concerning, they should contact the police.

“Make sure that we are doing all the steps we can to mitigate crime as best as possible,” Cuthbertson said.

Barney’s noticed the efforts being made in the three years he’s been on campus.

“With the strides I’ve seen them do with the police and everything and having more security and staying around that shows they care. They want this stuff to stop so that’s what I like to see,” Barney said.

On Tuesday night campus police along with several student organizations walked the entire campus and made a list of what could be improved to increase safety. Cuthbertson told FOX8 this “night walk” takes place once a year and that a few lighting recommendations were made to improve nighttime visibility and safety.