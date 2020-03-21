NC assisted living resident tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at a Cary assisted living facility say one of their residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident lives in the Assisted Living area of the Woodland Terrace community located on 300 Kildaire Woods Dr., officials say.

The resident’s family and healthcare authorities were notified immediately. At this time, the origin of exposure is not known.

In accordance with patient privacy laws, officials say additional details about the patient and updates on their condition will be provided only by healthcare authorities.

Facility officials say they have directed assisted living residents to quarantine in their apartments, and anyone who was directly exposed will self-quarantine at home during this time.