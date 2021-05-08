NC Army veteran buys $10 lottery ticket after fishing trip, wins $1 million

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After going fishing on Thursday, Jasper Person, of Jacksonville, stopped to play the lottery on his way home and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was the biggest catch of the day,” Person said.

Person, an Army veteran with a disability bought a $10 Carolina Black Millionaire Edition ticket at the Best Mart on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.

He collected his prize on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“It made me nervous,” Person said. “But I called my wife and said, ‘Hey, baby, I just won a million dollars.’ She said, ‘Stop playing.’”