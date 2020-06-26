NC allocates $1.5 million for North Carolina Freedom Park to commemorate contributions of African Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state is putting $1.5 million towards building the North Carolina Freedom Park, a park in downtown Raleigh to commemorate the contributions of African Americans to the Tarheel State, according to WTVD.

The money was approved with a state agency and university construction bill Friday morning.

The park has long been in discussion and was not specifically in response to the protests against racial injustice that have erupted around the world since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As protesters called for criminal justice reform, they did see action as Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that would more people to get their criminal records cleared of lower-level and non-violent convictions Thursday, WTVD reports.