NC A&T students hold vigil to honor Breonna Taylor; make call for change

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On a rainy evening gathered around the Reflection Pond at NC A&T, 39 Black, brown and white students and faculty members lifted up the life of Breonna Taylor.

The idea for the vigil came Thursday morning, in response to the news that a grand jury decided to bring no murder charges against the officer who killed the Kentucky woman on March 13.

“It makes you feel like the system has officially failed you,” said Katherine Copeland, a student at the college. She was among those 39 to attend the vigil.

She and her friends and fellow students said they felt unheard, and fearful that one of them could become the next person to die at the hands of law enforcement.

“It’s hard because we all young, we’re all Black. It could be any one of us,” she said.

The vigil was a way for those at the historically Black college to protest in a way that truly showed what it means to be angry, but peaceful. That’s how attendee Christyn Carr described her being there.

“It’s important as young people, especially at an HBCU, to show that we’re angry, but we have to show compassion,” she said.

Those students called for action but said that real change needs to start at the ballot box in November with more young, minority voters going to the polls.