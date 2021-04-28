NC 29 south at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro closed after crash with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with injuries shut down a stretch of N.C 29 south in Greensboro, according to police.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a crash on N.C. 29 southbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say there are injuries but did not specify how many people or the severity of the injuries.

The highway is closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All traffic is being redirected onto Gate City Drive. Police say it is expected to remain closed until late morning or early lunchtime.

Police ask drivers to be avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. 

