NC 11-year-old dead after incident at SC beach, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Clifton Beach, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the coroner’s office and emergency personnel responded to Clifton Beach at 239 Goldmine Road Sunday afternoon in reference to a reported drowning.

Clevenger said 11-year-old Diego Rivero, of Oxford, N.C. was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 7. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

This is a WSPA 7News update. The previous version can be found below:

The Spartanburg County Coroner said its office has been called to Clifton Beach Saturday afternoon.

The coroner said he could not provide anymore information.

We will continue to update this story as information available.