Natty Greene’s employee tests positive for coronavirus; restaurant temporarily closes for cleaning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee at Natty Greene’s in downtown Greensboro has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement released by the company Saturday.

The restaurant will be closed temporarily for deep cleaning.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear Friends + Guests,

We found out today that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19, and closed immediately after getting the news. Due to our employee health screening this employee has not been at work for eight days. They had called ahead and expressed feeling ill. Natty Greene’s Downtown is closing temporarily for deep cleaning and while our Downtown staff continues to be tested. Our Brewhouse tap room will be closing today after service hours as a precaution, as there is different staff for each location. We hope to be able to open both locations again soon, but the safety of our staff and guests are paramount to us at Natty Greene’s. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines and local protocols while dealing with COVID-19. We thank you for your continuous support, patience, and understanding. We hope to see you all safely, real soon.

Cheers, Natty Greene’s”