Natty Greene’s Brewhouse closes ‘indefinitely due to the pandemic’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Natty Greene’s is shutting down its brewhouse location on Gate City Boulevard until further notice, according to a Thursday morning update.

The local brewery made the announcement on its Facebook pages.

“Downtown will continue to operate for regular business hours, 7 days a week,” the company said. “We thank you for your support and understanding, and ask that you continue to support us Downtown.

The Natty Greene’s Brewhouse opened in June 2019, right across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The business already had its location on South Elm Street downtown and at the restored Revolution Mill in northeast Greensboro but wanted people to be able to experience a different side of the brewery.