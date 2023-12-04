PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who had tried to steal merchandise from a department store in Philadelphia returned 15 minutes later and stabbed two security guards, killing one and injuring the other, city police said.

The attack at the Macy’s store occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. Security guards saw the man attempting to steal some hats and took back the merchandise, police said. When the man returned, he stabbed a 30-year-old male guard in the neck and a 23-year-old guard in the face and arm when he tried to help his colleague.

The older guard was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there a short time later. The other guard was being treated for his injuries, police said, but further details about his condition were not disclosed.

The stabbing suspect fled the store after the attack and tossed a knife on the tracks on the platform of a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train station, police said. He was later captured at another SEPTA station in the city, police said.

The names of the suspect and the two guards have not been released. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges the suspect was facing, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the attack.