Nash County deputy shot on I-95, 1 suspect in custody, sheriff’s office says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County deputy was shot along Interstate 95 southbound and one suspect is in custody, Sheriff Keith Stone confirmed.

It happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. north of Rocky Mount at mile marker 145.

The deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The condition of the deputy is not known at this time but a Nash County Sheriff’s Office official told CBS 17 they expect the deputy is “going to be OK.”

The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody.

The road is closed at exit 145 (NC-4) for investigation.

The sheriff’s office said there will be an update at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated as it develops.