NASCAR postponing races over coronavirus concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced Monday it is postponing races.
Sunday night, the CDC said it was recommending that all gatherings of 50 or more people not take place for eight weeks. NASCAR, which had postponed races at Atlanta and Homestead on Friday, said Monday that it was extending the duration of the postponement from two races to seven. The first NASCAR Cup Series race now scheduled is for May 9 at Martinsville.
The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3 with plans to return to racing in Martinsville,” the statement from NASCAR said. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to minter this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.