NASCAR matriarch Martha Earnhardt dies at 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Martha Earnhardt, the mother of NASCAR legend Dale Sr., has died, the family announced on social media.

Dale Jr.’s grandmother speaks about his retirement

She was 91.

Fox 46 spoke with Martha in 2017 before her grandson, Dale Jr., retired.

“It just won’t seem right without an Earnhardt on the race track,” she said. “My husband started it, and that’s how long we’ve been racing.”

Martha was married to Ralph Earnhardt for 25 years until his death in 1973 at the age of 45.