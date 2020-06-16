NASCAR introduces its first-ever vice president of diversity and inclusion based in Charlotte

Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s new vice president of diversity and inclusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR continues to make changes as the world continues speaking out against racial injustice.

NASCAR is now introducing Brandon Thompson in the newly-created role of vice president of diversity and inclusion based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The brand says Thompson will focus on programs and initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion within NASCAR and across the industry. He will oversee an existing team of employees responsible for multicultural programs and initiatives.

“NASCAR has made significant progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion and we now have an opportunity to build on our momentum — both as a company and industry,” said Thompson. “It is with great passion and energy that we will champion our sport as accepting and welcoming of all individuals interested in being part of the NASCAR family.”

Thompson began working in motorsports with an internship at Nashville Superspeedway in 2003.

Most recently, Thompson was the managing director of the NASCAR Touring Series beginning in 2016.

After NASCAR bought ARCA Racing Series, Thompson managed the integration of the NASCAR Pro Series into the ARCA Menards Series and spearheaded the launch of the competition under one banner in 2020.

“Brandon is an established and well-respected leader in our sport who will help NASCAR realize its vision in creating a more diverse industry,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer, under whom Thompson will serve. “This new position and Brandon’s appointment reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fans, industry and employees.”

This change comes after NASCAR officially banned Confederate flags from NASCAR events.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the company said.

Bubba Wallace — the lone black driver in the sport — earlier in June declared it is time for the stock car series with deep ties to the South to ban the flag at its properties and formally distance itself from what for millions is an unwelcome symbol of slavery and racism.

As the nation grapples with social unrest largely tied to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, the predominantly white field of drivers united for a video promoting social change. A black NASCAR official took a knee before Sunday’s race near Atlanta in what may have been a first and the governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice.