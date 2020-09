WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Hendrick Autoguard Chevrolet, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 04, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has fined Hendrick Motorsports $100,000 for exceeding the amount of wind tunnel testing allowed in a year.

The organization has also been docked 10 hours of wind tunnel time for next year.

An organization is allowed a maximum of 70 hours in 2020 and 90 hours in 2021.

The testing is defined as billable hours reported by the wind tunnel.

Hendrick Motorsports self-reported the violation after discovering it had exceeded 70 hours by “less than an hour.”