(WGHP) — NASA launched a spacecraft that is set to crash into an asteroid to test a method of protecting the Earth if an asteroid large enough to destroy the planet is ever headed our way.

The Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft was launched 10 months ago and is on a collision course that will result in it crashing into an asteroid on Sept. 26.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 23, 2021, carrying NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Mission spacecraft. Liftoff was at 10:21 p.m. PST (credit: NASA)

The asteroid, called Dimorphos, is not a threat to Earth.

The DART mission was launched so officials will be prepared if they ever detect an asteroid capable of causing significant damage on Earth such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

“This is the world’s first test of the kinetic impact technique, using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid for planetary defense,” NASA said.

This image of the light from asteroid Didymos and its orbiting moonlet Dimorphos is a composite of 243 images taken by the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) on July 27, 2022 (credit:NASA JPL DART Navigation Team)

Using observations taken every five hours, the DART team will execute three trajectory correction maneuvers over the next three weeks to reduce the margin of error for the spacecraft’s required trajectory to impact.

After the final maneuver on Sept. 25, about a day before impact, the navigation team will know the position of the target Dimorphos within 2 kilometers.

From there, DART will be on its own to and will guide itself to its collision with Dimorphos.

You can see DART’s path to the asteroid in real-time here.