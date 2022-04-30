NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGHP) — Naomi Judd, the matriarch of Grammy-winning country music duo The Judds, died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Her daughters Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the death of the Country Music Hall of Famer on Saturday.

Naomi and Wynonna composed the historic duo, winning countless awards and honors during their lengthy music careers which began in 1983.

Naomi and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a duo last year.

The duo had recently announced a “final tour” earlier this month, tickets had gone on sale on April 15.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans,” Wynonna said in a statement to Billboard.com. “Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”

The first performance was scheduled for Sept. 30. in Grand Rapids, Michigan.