Names released after 1 arrested, 1 found dead following chase, deputy-involved shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have identified two men involved in a chase and deputy-involved shooting in Rowan County that left one of the suspects dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was arrested, has been identified as Devin Alexander Cornwell, 23, of Albemarle.

James Edward Coe, 28, of Salisbury, was the passenger who allegedly shot at deputies before he was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received information that a wanted suspect was at a residence on Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury.

Deputies saw two people leave the resident and get in a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Wednesday evening. The passenger, Coe, matched the general description of the suspect.

When deputies tried to stop the truck for brake light and tag violations, a high-speed chase ensued that ended on the ramp to Interstate 85 South off Julian Road.

Deputies say Coe got out of the truck and fired a long gun at the pursuing officers.

One patrol vehicle was struck about three times in the front passenger window and door.

Two deputies returned fire at the suspect, who fled into a wood line while continuing to fire at deputies.

The driver of the truck, Cornwell, was apprehended without incident.

Deputies, along with highway patrol and the Salisbury police, set up a perimeter to search for the other suspect.

Searching officers heard a single gunshot inside the perimeter area and subsequently found the Coe dead between Interstate 85 and West Ritchie Road. It was determined that the suspect had multiple gunshot wounds.

Coe had outstanding warrants for felony fleeing to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, speeding 90 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, no operator’s license, driving right of center and failure to stop at a stop sign. This involved a chase with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1 in Rockwell.

Coe was also wanted in the State of Virginia for failure to appear on a robbery charge.

Coe had a previous felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle conviction and was currently out on bond for possession of firearm by felon.

At the time of the chase, Cornwell was out on bond for possession of firearm by felon, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

Cornwell was charged with felony fleeing to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle. Cornwell also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failure to appear.

He received a $6,000 bond.

Cornwell had previous felony convictions for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, multiple breaking and enterings, larceny from the person and larceny after breaking and entering.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a deputy-involved shooting investigation, and the two deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.