Names of teens charged in Surry County killing of 17-year-old released; teens will be tried as adults

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were charged with first-degree murder on May 7 after a 17-year-old was shot and killed, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the suspects: Darrin Isaac Lusk, 17, of King; Katelyn Susanne Meyer, 16, of Mount Airy; and Trei Alan Hiatt, 16, of Mount Airy.

Around 11:10 a.m. on May 6, the Pilot Mountain Police Department and the SCSO were told about a deceased body found on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, which is located directly across from East Surry High School.

A body was discovered by lawn care workers employed by the Armfield Civic Center who notified the school resource officer at East Surry High School.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Xzavian Bernard Graves, of Greensboro, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies on the scene asked for help from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation was determined to be a homicide.

The three suspects were taken into custody on May 7.

They have each been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Lusk, Meyer and Hiatt will be tried as adults.

The are being held at a juvenile detention facility without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.