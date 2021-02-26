Man killed in fire at Davidson County home identified; portable heater sparked flames, fire marshal says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after a fire broke out at a Davidson County home.

At about 2:44 a.m. Thursday, Davidson County EMS responded to the fire on the 200 block of Klopman Mill Road.

Five people were inside when the fire broke out. Four were able to escape on their own, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Franklin Olen Burr was rescued by fire crews but later died at the scene.

Davidson County Fire Marshal Danny Ward says the fire started in the living room, sparked by a portable electric heating appliance.