N.C. woman sentenced for impersonating FBI Agent on date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an FBI agent on an online dating site and on a date.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Thursday Riane Brownlee posed in a dating profile with a fake FBI badge and a stolen gun.

The office says she told a date in February 2019 that she was working as an undercover agent in a drug case.

She has had prior felony convictions, including for identity theft.

Authorities say 39-year-old Brownlee was driving a stolen car when she got arrested.