N.C. wasting some COVID doses, top health official says

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen tours a large-scale vaccination site at UNC’s Friday Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Jan. 19 2021. UNC Hospitals hope to administer 2500 first covid-19 vaccine doses at the Friday Center by the end of this week. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is seeing a small amount of coronavirus vaccines wasted.

Mandy Cohen is the state’s top public health official.

She said at a news conference Thursday that the Department of Transportation will offer free rides to vaccination clinics for people who need transportation.

People 65 years or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

State health officials say more than 573,000 vaccines have been distributed thus far.

Cohen wants the existing supply of first doses to dwindle.

She said that would demonstrate that the state is more efficiently utilizing its resources.