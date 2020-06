A North Carolina town is in the running to be named the “Best Small Town for Adventure” in the United States.

Beaufort has been nominated by USA Today 10Best and is currently ranked at No. 2.

Voting runs through June 29 and the finalized rankings will be revealed on July 10.

Beaufort is the only North Carolina town on the list.

Fayetteville, West Virginia, currently sits at No. 1.

For more information and to vote, click here.