N.C. Supreme Court orders new trial for death row inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of robbing and murdering an elderly couple in their home.
Norfolk Junior Best was found guilty of murdering the couple in 1991.
But Best’s attorney discovered new evidence 20 years later that had been withheld by the state that could have proven exculpatory.
The justices declined to weigh in on whether they believe Best is innocent or guilty.
Justice Anita Earls said she was “disturbed” that North Carolina withheld evidence that could have freed Best.
Justice Paul Newby believes the additional evidence would not have changed the jury’s decision.
Bladen County Superior Court is ordered to grant a new trial.
