N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House and Senate leaders still had work to do before finalizing a two-bill package to address immediate COVID-19 needs.

Negotiators from both chambers settled on distributing slightly over $1.5 billion of the $3.5 billion that North Carolina received in the coronavirus relief law approved by Congress.

But delays in resolving policy differences meant scheduled votes on final measures were delayed Friday until at least Saturday.

Funds are expected to go to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, as well as to purchase more personal protective equipment and give attention to rural hospitals and outbreaks in nursing homes.