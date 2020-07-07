N.C. House acts on face mask, K-12 remote learning bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House has addressed some COVID-19-related business left behind from two weeks ago on face mask use and alcohol beverage permit fees.

The chamber voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for several bills as part of a return to Raleigh for the General Assembly this week.

The Senate also will take up business on Wednedsay, when the legislature is likely to attempt override votes on several of Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent vetoes before going home until September.

One bill that cleared the House but still needs Senate support would make permanent a health exception to the state’s face mask ban that expires Aug. 1.