N.C. community college head Peter Hans to lead UNC system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted Friday to approve a new president to lead the UNC system.

Community college head Peter Hans will lead the 17-campus system that includes UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.

He succeeds Bill Roper.

Roper served as the interim president after Margaret Spellings resigned in 2018.

Hans is a North Carolina native who graduated from Chapel Hill in 1991 and previously served on the Board of Governors and was its chairman from 2012 to 2014.

He will be tasked with managing the reopening plans of universities looking to resume in-person classes in the fall.