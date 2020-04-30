Myrtle Beach to reopen hotels, short-term rentals Friday; new reservations on hold until May 15

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council held a virtual meeting on Thursday, where they voted to reopen accommodations to existing reservations on May 1.

While existing reservations will be honored, new reservations can only be made after May 15. Pools, spas and dine-in service remain closed at resorts and hotels per state order. Public beach accesses and parking are open.

Council also voted to enact restrictions on elevator occupancy as well as bellman and valet services.

Council voted for the order as follows:

Councilmember Jackie Hatley: no

Councilmember Michael Chestnut: yes

Councilmember John Krajc: yes

Councilmember Clyde H. “Mike” Lowder: no

Councilmember Philip N. Render: yes

Councilmember Gregg Smith: yes

Mayor Brenda Bethune: yes

Council also approved a coronavirus recovery task force for the city, which will be appointed on May 12.