Myrtle Beach SkyWheel extends closure due COVID-19 concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel has extended its closure “due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SkyWheel Attractions announced the extended closure of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, as well as the Panama City Beach SkyWheel, in a release Thursday morning, saying “the decision to remain

closed was made in the best interest of guests and crew to ensure safety for all” and “during this closure, all onsite locations will be closed to the public, as well as online sales.”

“With the effects of this pandemic being felt more and more each day, our primary concern is and always has been the health and safety of our crew, guests, and our community,” said Matthew Stack, Managing Director of SkyWheel Attractions. “We understand that this is an unprecedented time in our nation and our priority is putting people above profits.”

“SkyWheel Attractions will continue to monitor this situation and follow the guidance of local, state and national officials, as well as the CDC recommendations and guidelines,” a release says. “At this time, SkyWheel Attractions has no intention on laying off employees. Currently, all members of management as well as key crew members are working remotely, and all front-line employees are being compensated even though the venues are closed.”

“We believe we will come back stronger than ever once this pandemic comes to an end,” Mandy Sybrandy, Director of Attractions said. “In order to do that we need a dedicated crew to help us spread our mission as soon as we reopen the doors. The only way to achieve this is by taking care

of our team.”