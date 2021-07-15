Police confirm fire in room of barricaded person at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have confirmed a fire in the room of a hotel on Ocean Boulevard where there is a barricaded person.

Officers are at the Yachtsman Seaglass Tower on Ocean Boulevard, not too far from the SkyWheel. The person is believed to be in the room alone and the area is secure. Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police confirmed there is a fire in the room of the barricaded person.

Community members are asked to avoid the area. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

