Myrtle Beach police identify suspect after fatal shooting at Cook Out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police have identified the suspect in a shooting at Cook Out on Friday that left one person dead and another injured, WMBF reports.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Albert “AJ” Soles, Jr., of Tabor City, by Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to a Cook Out when they received a report of shots being fired, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The suspect, 23-year-old Niko Juwan Williams, of Murrells Inlet, shot two people who came up to him to intervene in a verbal altercation he was having with two other people, according to arrest warrants.

When officers arrived, they found the two shooting victims.

Both were taken to a hospital.

Around 4:40 a.m., the MBPD said that one of the victims had died.

Williams has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.