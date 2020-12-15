Myrtle Beach police arrest 8 in undercover prostitution sting via internet service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Seven women and one man were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach.
The suspects were arrested via an internet-based solicitation service, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The operation, conducted but the department’s street crimes unit, happened Thursday night around the 900 block of Harrelson Boulevard near Seaboard Street.
Police said “take downs” were conducted on all the suspects who were arrested and then they were taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.
Those arrested and charged with prostitution and curfew/loitering include Amanda Nails, 35, Angela Dewitt, 38, Lauren Bishop, 43, Rudy Tumer, 34, Stephanie Walker, 39, Christine Giurco, 38, Brandie Mertens, 22, and Jamie Hassett, 49.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Infectious disease expert illustrates how COVID-19 vaccine works
- Awaiting the freezing rain; Winter Weather Advisory in place; Here’s the timing
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- Senate committee debates competing COVID-19 relief bills for live event industry