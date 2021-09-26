Myrtle Beach man fired gunshot after person accused him of looking into vehicles, police say

Photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been jailed after allegedly firing a gun at a person on Saturday, police said.

Myrtle Beach police charged Igor Lourenco, 28, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after responding to a shots-fired incident in the area of 9th Avenue South and Freedom Way.

In a social media post, police said Lourenco allegedly fired a weapon at a person who confronted him after he was seen looking into vehicles in the area where the shooting happened.

Lourenco remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He has a $100,000 bond on the attempted murder charged a $25,000 bond on the weapons charge.

No other information about the incident was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

