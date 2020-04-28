Myrtle Beach council reopens beach access, postpones vote on reopening accommodations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has reopened public beach access and postponed a vote on reopening accommodations businesses.

Myrtle Beach City Council voted to rescind the order closing beach access and parking to the public, effective immediately. Council said it could take several days to get all the barricades down and swimming would be at your own risk as there are no lifeguards on the beach yet.

You may walk around the barricades while they are still in place. Of course, safe social distancing is required on the beach and will be enforced.

The original motion council discussed was an emergency order set to expire Thursday, April 30 “restricting short-term rentals for all accommodations businesses in the City of Myrtle Beach during the Covid-19 health crisis.”

Council proposed amending the order, creating a timetable and targets for occupancy for accommodations businesses, the creation of a city coronavirus recovery task force and creating sanitation and hygiene measures.

Council member Clyde H. “Mike” Lowder requested several modifications to these proposals, including asking hoteliers for input, having penalties for non compliance and asking hoteliers to honor reservations made for or after May 1.

Council will continue discussion on this in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 30.