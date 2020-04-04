Myrtle Beach clarifies short-term rental emergency order for owners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has clarified some of its ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals, particularly about individual owners.

With respect to units owned by private individuals, the new amendment makes the following clarifications:

· If a property is occupied as a year-round primary residence, the unit may be used exclusively by that owner while the emergency order is in effect.

· If a property is used exclusively as a second home, and is not used as a rental property in any way, then the unit may be used solely by that owner while the emergency order is in effect.

· If, however, that unit is used for rentals, regardless of the frequency, then the unit may not be used by the property owner while the emergency order is in effect.

· For the purpose of this section, if a unit is owned by an entity, such as an LLC, rather than an individual, then the owner of that LLC or other entity is considered to be the owner of the unit.

See the initial ordinance here.