Myrtle Beach braces for weekend: 120 extra officers, barricades, no moped or golf cart rentals proposed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The city manager has asked council to suspend the renting of mopeds and golf carts this weekend and be prepared to issue a curfew if needed after a rowdy weekend of large crowds and a gang shooting.

“We had some very undesirable behavior this past weekend,” said John Pedersen, city manger, in an emergency meeting on Monday. “What we are seeing, not just in Myrtle Beach but across the country, is a psychology of people who have spent the last 80 days inside quaranteed or social distancing and they have the opportunity to get out and come to a place like Myrtle Beach.”

Crowds of people partied on the streets or in vacant parking lots this past weekend with no regard for social distancing. A shooting on Ocean Boulevard with rival gang members form Chesterfield County injured people and led to four arrests.

Police Chief Amy Prock said police had 338 calls on Friday, 498 on Saturday and 411 calls on Sunday for service from traffic-related issues. The police department had between 30 to 40 officers working dayshift and 35 to 42 officers working night shift. On Sunday, three response teams were called in to work the evening shift to address the hot spot areas.

“To a large degree, that was something there was no way to completely anticipate,” Pedersen said. “Now that we have witnessed it, we need to be ready to deal with it going forward.”

Chief Prock said the lack of participation and communication with the business community led to inaccurate information. “It was disappointing to me and my staff that communication with our business community was lacking with our department. I was extremely disappointed to hear of the lack of participation.”

Prock added, “If it’s 6 o’clock in the morning or 6 o’clock at night and numbers are rising at the hotel businesses or any businesses, we are a phone call away so that we can ensure we have the staffing.”

Here are additional steps that will be taken this coming holiday weekend:

– Barricades will be set up for quick deployment and for blocking roadway if necessary.

– A diversion of traffic off Ocean Boulevard and the city will close it down if needed.

– Put early business closure and a curfew into place if needed under “extraordinary event” declaration.

– Traffic congestion relief teams for dispersing crowds and traffic.

– Bond hearings will be held every six hours, and the clerk of courts will be open around the clock.

– More than 100 assisting agency officers from the state, more than 20 assisting officers from local jurisdictions.

– A traffic congestion management plan, compliance teams, and strict enforcement.

– Ask businesses to please make sure their parking lots are secure when they leave.

– A modified emergency lane to reach calls.

– Canceled a baseball tournament because the city doesn’t think it could be held in compliance with social distancing.

Pedersen said the city needs the public’s help, too. “If you do see something, rather than posting it on social media, call us right away.” He is referring to viral video of a party that broke out on Ocean Boulevard Sunday evening, blocking traffic and disregarding social distancing guidelines.