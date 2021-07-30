MyPillow to withdraw commercials from Fox News after advertising disagreement

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow Inc., revealed he will pull his ads from Fox News after the network refused to run a proposed commercial, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lindell is one of Fox News’s biggest advertisers and said he made the choice to pull his ads when Fox News declined to air a commercial for Lindell’s upcoming cyber symposium.

The event is linked to his ongoing effort to promote the claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Lindell said claims of fraud would not be mentioned in the commercial. He also said the symposium would supply proof that election machines were manipulated, and the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Election officials and security experts have said no proof was found of widespread election fraud in 2020.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox News said in a statement.

Fox News did not say if it blocked the ad or not.

MyPillow spent around $50 million advertising on Fox News last year. Lindell said the company spent about $19 million for ad time on the network so far this year.

Voting machine companies Dominion Voting Sytems and Smartmatic USA Corp. both sued Fox News, alleging hosts and guests featured on the network made negative claims on air about the companies’ products.

In a movement to dismiss the two lawsuits, Fox News says the coverage of election fraud claims was protected by the First Amendment and had news value.

Lindell has also said he is being silenced over his claims that the election was stolen. Retailers that have removed his products said the removal was due to low sales and not politics.