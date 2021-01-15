‘My heart just dropped’: Greensboro man lands $150,000 lottery prize, plans to pay off home mortgage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He thought he won $1,000, but one Greensboro man got the surprise of his life when he realized he was a few decimal points off.

“My heart just dropped,” he said.

Aweis Mohamed had just wrapped up work for the day as a manufacturing technician when he visited Penny Saver on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro. He decided to pick up three Extreme Cashword tickets.

“I got three tickets, and two didn’t win,” he said. “But I scanned the one I won, and it said take it to the lottery headquarters. And when I took it, I thought I won $1,000 and the lady said I won $150,000 and that I had to come to Raleigh.”

On Wednesday, Mohamed picked up his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, he received $110,864.

“I had to see it to believe it,” he said. “I told myself to stay positive and stay humble, and if it’s your time, it’s your time.”

He says he plans to put that money toward paying off his home mortgage.