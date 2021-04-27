‘My dad got executed’: Andrew Brown’s son describes bodycam video of fatal shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – The son of a man who was shot and killed last week by a Pasquotank County deputy said bodycamera video shows his father was “executed.”

After a long delay on Monday, Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, and attorneys were able to watch what they said was 20-second clip.

Ferebee spoke briefly after viewing the video.

“My dad got executed by trying to save his own life,” Ferebee said. “He got executed. It ain’t right.”

Attorney Ben Crump said they were only allowed to watch one video despite there being nine other videos.

“We only saw a snippet,” Crump said.

The attorneys for the Brown family all said they did not get transparency from the county.

“Twenty seconds is not transparency,” attorney Harry Daniels said. “We will have justice.”

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office released a prerecorded video statement on Facebook just before 6 p.m. Monday. It promised to comply with the judge’s order regarding whether or not to release the bodycam footage to the public.

“Today, we also allowed the family of Mr. Brown and his attorney privately view the video,” said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II. “This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher. They only tell part of the story. Outside investigators from the SBI and from four other sheriff’s offices are interviewing witnesses and gathering more information.”

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by law enforcement last Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses have said Brown was driving away at the time and deputies fired several rounds, killing him.

Seven deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting and three others have resigned.