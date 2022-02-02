‘My baby was born inside a tent on the side of a park’: Couple looking for home after birth

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A California man experiencing homelessness is speaking up after he delivered his baby in a tent in a Fresno park where he and his girlfriend live.

“We weren’t even at the hospital, that is what hurt me and shocked me the most. My baby was born inside a tent on the side of a park.”

Richard Rojas-Renteria, 23, has been homeless for 14 years. For the last six months, he and his 26-year-old girlfriend have lived at Roeding Regional Park.

“Being homeless, it is not the place to be,” said Rojas-Renteria.

Rojas-Renteria said on Friday afternoon his girlfriend started to have stomach pains. She was still a month away from her due date, but within minutes Rojas-Renteria had to do the unimaginable, and deliver their baby.

“All I had to do was catch and make sure that the baby was breathing and the whole time I was sitting there holding the baby,” he said. “I gave the baby to her and I literally took my sweater off to wrap the baby in it so it wouldn’t be cold, wouldn’t get dirty.”

Rojas-Renteria called 911. According to the ambulance call log, the ambulance got there within eight minutes. His girlfriend and baby were taken to the hospital. Rojas-Renteria said the baby is doing well but his girlfriend is still recovering after losing a lot of blood from the birth. Alex Zuba with the community group Barrios Unidos filled a truck bed with diapers, wipes, and other supplies for the new family. He said over the years the housing crisis in Fresno has gotten worse.

“There is not a lot of housing here,” said Zuba. “Not a lot of affordable housing. We see it so often and it is only getting worse.”

RH Builders and Turning Point of California are working to find Rojas-Renteria and his family a shelter. Executive Director Katie Wilber said advocates are out trying to find housing for the homeless each day, especially for those of high priority like pregnant women, so something like this doesn’t happen.

“We do want to prioritize those individuals and make sure that their needs are being met,” said Wilbur.

Rojas-Renteria said he is thankful for the community support and plans to get back to work to support his family.

The Big Red Church in Fresno is taking donations for the family until 3:00 p.m. every day this week, and the community is also asking if someone can provide a storage unit for the storage of their new things.