‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: mother of Cannon Hinnant shares heartbreak

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) — Cannon Hinnant’s mother continues to grieve the loss of her son.

Police say a neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, shot Cannon Hinnant in the head while he was playing outside with his siblings.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” said Bonny Waddell, Cannon’s mother. “He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes.”

Bonny said she lost a piece of her heart on Sunday.

“We lost a big piece of our family,” she said. “We all. He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody that he knew.”

The day is difficult for Bonny to recount. Not only for her, but also for Cannon’s two sisters and 7-year-old aunt who saw him die.

“This man took my girls when he took my baby,” Bonny said. “They know he’s in a better place.”

While Sessoms is in jail and charged with first-degree murder for killing Cannon, his parents say they will be seeking the death penalty.

“I want the death penalty, and I’m gonna seek it,” Bonny said.

Cannon’s father agrees with her.

With a GoFundMe that is close to $500,000, the family plans to remember Cannon the best way they know how.

“We’ve discussed a memorial park for Cannon where kids can go and ride their bikes because he loved that so much,” Cannon’s grandmother said.