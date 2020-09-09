Murder suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Greensboro

John Oiley Mitchell

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed in Greensboro.

John Oiley Mitchell, 37, of Greensboro, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

At about 1:41 a.m. Aug. 11, police responded to the intersection of Gillespie Street and East Market Street in reference a hit-and-run and a possible assault.

At the scene, officers found 39-year-old Tameka Ruth Minor, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.