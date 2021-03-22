Murder suspect arrested, victim identified after deadly assault on Madre Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and another is now in custody hours after an assault in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:47 a.m. Monday, police responded to an aggravated assault call on the 2500 block of Madre Place.

At the scene, officers found 49-year-old Keith Lamonte Shepherd, of Greensboro suffering from an injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Thomas Jerome William Mitchell, 39, of Greensboro. Mitchell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers shut down the 2500 block of Madre Place. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.